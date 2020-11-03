Voter location confusion in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Voters who arrived at the Edgewood Summit living facility to case their votes were confused when a big electronic sign instructed them to cast their ballots at another location.

Voters were instead told to go to the West Side Middle School, formerly known as Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Kanawha County Commission officials sent out a notice yesterday. They says the change of location was to ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

So when I did go to my normal polling place there was a big sign with blinking lights and everything and it was pretty easy. Plus it’s so close to here, it was maybe a two or three minute drive and it was no real inconvenience or anything. Robert Surface, Kanawha County Voter



The Cato Park Pool voting poll, located next door to the Edgewood Summit, is open. Officials say if that’s your precinct, go there.

