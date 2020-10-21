Voters line up for early voting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People lined up around the Kanawha County Voter’s Registration office early Wednesday morning to cast their in-person vote.

The line started forming around 6 a.m. Early voting began at 8 a.m.

In Kanawha County, there are eight remote locations across the county where people can also vote in-person during the early voting period.

If people have requested an absentee ballot but have now decided they want to vote in person, they can bring the ballot with them to the polls to have it spoiled.

Early voters say they felt safe voting in the polls and would recommend it for those who are feeling on the fence about in-person voting during the pandemic.

“Everybody was minding their P’s and Q’s as far as the social distancing. Everyone I saw was wearing a mask and the staff in their was great. They were directing traffic appropriately and getting everybody through. I think that helped the process go a lot smoother because there was such a system for safety reasons,” explained early voter Jennifer Waggener.

Early voting will last 10 days. However, if you still want to vote by absentee ballot you can request one until October 28th.

