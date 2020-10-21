Voters weigh in on the first day of in-person voting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been a busy day across the mountain state as thousands of people cast their ballot on the first day of in-person early voting.

Throughout the day, counties saw long lines of people waiting to cast their vote.

Many voters say they decided to vote early because they can’t on November 3., but they all agree this election is just too important for them not to vote.

Kanawha, Putnam, and Cabell counties all saw large turnouts for the first day. Some say they voted because they want change.

“It’s not only a right, it’s a necessity. Especially, nowadays when we have a man in the white house that’s actively promoting killing people for the color of their skin. That’s absurd,” Barbara Schau, Voter said.

Others say they believe it’s their civic duty and simply have other things to do on election day.



“It’s so much going on right now and I just wanted to make sure that my vote got counted the right way,” Debora Booker, Voter said.



“I will say this. I have prayed about this and I hope everyone will take that in mind and will make the right choice,” Sherry Francis, Voter said.



To help voters waiting in long lines, Octavia Spencer with Spread the Vote passed out refreshments.



“We want everyone to go out and vote but we also want them to stay in line and actually get it done so what better way to provide them with the support and some resources they need to make sure that happens,” Spencer said.



Overall, voters say things ran smoothly as far as social distancing and wearing masks

“They were very efficient. I expected to be here for a couple of hours at least, but it was less than an hour,” Schau said.

Kanawha County Clerk’s Office says more than 1,600 people have voted so far. Many counties will have remote sites to vote and you have two Saturdays to vote. Hours can vary from county to county.

