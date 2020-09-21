Voting in Kentucky? ‘Better Know A Ballot’ has the how-to information

“A LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT” is kicking off it’s “Better Know A Ballot” non-partisan voter information campaign. (Photo Courtesy: CBS)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – “A LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT” is kicking off it’s “Better Know A Ballot” non-partisan voter information campaign.

Better Know A Ballot – Kentucky

The 50-part series of informational videos shares state-by-state information to get ready to vote in the upcoming 2020 election. Colbert is recording messages specific to the voter laws in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. The talk show host says the goal of the series is to inform voters and encourage them to make sure their vote is counted in the election.

For Kentucky, the deadline to register to vote is 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Kentuckians wanting to register can do so online, by mail, or in-person.

Once registered, Kentuckians wanting to vote by absentee ballot can request their absentee ballot application through the Kentucky Board of Elections website. On the website, Kentucky voters can also download a blank absentee ballot application and mail, fax or email it to their county clerk.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9.

Colbert is encouraging voters to fill out their ballots and return them as soon as possible. In Kentucky, mailed ballots must be received by Nov. 6, 2020, however, Colbert says the U.S. Postal Service recommends sending the ballots in no later than Oct. 27.

Colbert says the “Better Know A Ballot” series will be completed by mid-October, with a video message for each state.

