WATCH LIVE: 1-on-1 with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Ohio’s election preparations at 12:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After giving a press briefing Tuesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will speak one-on-one with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday marks eight weeks until the November 3 General Election.

Sept. 18

Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Last day to register to vote

Early in-person voting beings

Absentee voting by mail begins

Noon deadline to request absentee ballot by mail

Absentee ballot postmark deadline

General Election Day

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at BOE in person

“We’ve gotten very accustom to sort of knowing who’s going to be the next president before we go to bed on election night, that may not be the case this year,” LaRose said. “What I can tell you, in Ohio, we’re going to record those results as quickly as we can but more important than speed is always accuracy.”