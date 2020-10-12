WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence hosting ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans a “Make America Great Again” campaign stop in Columbus on Monday, as he filled in for Trump, who had been sidelined from the campaign trail recently after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump’s support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year according to surveys by Republican legislative strategists, worrying them about whether Trump’s plan to turn out more voters than 2016 in the rural parts of the state can compensate for the losses.

The rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday at Nicholas Savko & Sons in northwest Columbus. Doors open at 10:30 a.m and close at 12:30 p.m.

The Savko family has a long history in politics as the owner’s mother was involved with the Franklin County Democratic Party in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Owner Martin Savko Sr. said one of the reasons he’s backing the Trump-Pence ticket is because they’ve adjusted the depreciation value on expensive construction equipment.

“I’m voting for my business and I’m voting to support the people that come here to work for us every day and trust our family,” Savko said. “Mr. Trump lowered the taxes on business to align with the rest of the taxes that businesses across the world pay.”

Savko added that the construction industry is booming and that the company is hiring.