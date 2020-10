CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) and Democratic challenger Ben Salango are participating in the West Virginia Broadcasters Association Gubernatorial Debate sponsored by AT&T.

The hour-long event runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 13. You can watch the debate here, and tune in for a recap tonight on WOWK 13 News at 11.

