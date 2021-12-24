Your Local Election Headquarters
West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024. The filing means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race.

Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials.

He is part of the management team of Dutch Miller Auto Group, along with his father and brother. The company operates seven car dealerships in West Virginia and North Carolina.

