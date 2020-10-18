West Virginia Council of Churches urges peace ahead of 2020 election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s now only 16 days until the 2020 presidential election, and as those days draw near, people’s emotions are high.

One West Virginia organization is issuing a call to civility and encouraging everyone to respect each other in these final days.

The West Virginia Council of Churches says many people have not been acting kind toward each other this election season.

This week they urged people to be civil with their discussions so communities can get back to a common good.

“We thought things were bad back then, but recently it seems that things have ramped up as we get closer to the election,” Jeff Allen, Executive Director of West Virginia Council of Churches said.



Allen says many people seem to argue over several public policy issues, immigration, abortion and other topics in an unhealthy way.

The council, in a public statement this week said, “We call for civility, mutual respect, financial transparency, disclosure, and truth telling in campaigning and other forms of political activity.”



“Instead of having civil constructive debate, everything seems to be pushed to ultimate value that people can’t find their way to compromise on,” Allen said.



Allen says people should take a step back and think about relationships.



“Is it building them up? Is it recognizing their humanity or is it sort of stealing away their humanity? We want to move those public debates away from ideology,” Allen said.



The council says how people act after the election is a major concern, but it’s hopeful people everywhere, not just West Virginians, will stop to talk and ask themselves – is this the direction our nation wants to go?

