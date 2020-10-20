What to expect when heading to the polls for in-person voting

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of West Virginians are expected to hit the polls for early in-person voting. It starts Wednesday in the mountain state.

With that comes the need for workers and voters to put safety first in order to protect the public’s health this election season.

The Jackson County Clerk’s Office says the public has already expressed that they expect the county to keep them safe, and the county says that’s what they plan to do.

“We will try to keep the lines separated, the people in the lines separated as much as we can. We do have stickers on the floor already for people to kind of space out.” Cheryl Bright, Jackson County Clerk said.



In addition to social distancing, workers will also wear the proper gear to protect themselves and the public



“We have to have all the PPE. All the poll workers have to wear a mask or wear a face shield. We have to provide all these things like gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes,” Bright said.



Poll workers will be disinfecting machines and other materials used throughout the day and fully disinfecting facilities when the polls close.



“We’ve even got individual ink pens now that the voters can sign with. This way we don’t have people sharing ink pens as they come in and then they can take the ink pen with them,” Bright said.



Unfortunately, not everyone follows the guidelines, but Bright says they’re prepared for it.



“We can’t turn anyone away if they come to vote even without a mask, but we’ll just have to take precautions if that comes about. we will have extra masks for people we can offer them,” Bright said.

Voters need to keep in mind is that early voting hours vary from county to county.

