(WOWK) – Primary voting season is upon us, and there are some important dates right around the corner.

Early voting is already underway in Ohio through May 2nd. That’s also the same day your ballot must be postmarked if you’re voting absentee. Ohio’s primary election day is Tuesday, May 3.

The deadline to register to vote in West Virginia’s primary election is next Tuesday, April 19. Early voting begins April 27 and ends May 7. West Virginia’s primary election is Tuesday, May 10.

In Kentucky, this coming Monday, April 18, is the last day to register to vote in the primary election. In-person absentee voting goes from Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14. The state’s primary election is Tuesday, May 17.