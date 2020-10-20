WV Early voting begins tomorrow, more than 130K absentee ballots requested

Your Local Election Headquarters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Early voting in West Virginia begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 21 and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31. More than 130,000 absentee ballots have been requested in the Mountain State.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says there are 138,073 statewide absentee ballots, with 91,000 absentee ballots cast. 1,268,460 West Virginians are registered to vote.

Oct. 28 is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot. They can visit West Virginia’s official voting website to submit an absentee ballot request.

Voters who do want to vote in-person can check out this list of official voting locations within their counties.

