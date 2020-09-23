WV hits record number of new registered voters on National Voter Registration Day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – National Voter Registration Day brought in the highest daily increase of voters registration transactions in West Virginia Tuesday.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner reported a total of 4,738 voter registration transactions on Tuesday, Sept. 22, a record number for a single day’s activity through the online portal during the 2020 election cycle.

Warner says as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, there were 1,247,346 registered voters in West Virginia.

West Virginia citizens are engaged and getting ready for the November General Election. Eligible citizens have to first be registered to vote to participate in the election.” Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

Officials say the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the General Election is Oct. 13.

For more information on how to register online or how to contact your county clerk, visit GoVoteWV.com.

