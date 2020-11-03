WV voters cast more than 141,000 absentee ballots and 253,000 early voting ballots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is Election Day and more than 141,000 absentee ballots and 253,000 early voting ballots have already been cast in the Mountain State.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, of the 153,509 absentee ballots requested in the state, 141,233 of them have been cast. You can visit the official the West Virginia Secretary of State’s official website to see a full list of absentee ballot stats. The absentee ballots deadline has passed and must be postmarked by today to be received by Monday, Nov. 9 canvass to count.

As of Monday, Nov. 2, 253,243 early voting ballots has been cast in the Mountain State.

Warner also says there are 1,268,460 registered voters in West Virginia.

Registered voters have until 7:30 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots. You can visit GoVoteWV.com to look up polling locations.

You can find West Virginia’s election results tonight here on 13 News and on the Secretary of State’s website.

