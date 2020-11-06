WVGOP ‘refuses’ outcome of ‘fraudulent’ election, supports Pres. Trump

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP) has released a statement on the president election.

The statement says that the party is in support of President Donald Trump and refuses to accept the outcome of the ‘fraudulent’ election involving several swing states.

The full statement is shown below:

The West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP) would like to make it crystal clear that we are in support of President Donald J. Trump. We refuse to accept the outcome of this fraudulent election involving several of the key swing states until all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes are removed from the vote counts. We will also not accept the outcome until the following issues are resolved: every documented case of backdating of ballots, illegal denial of access by poll watchers, and until dead and out of state citizens voting is investigated in several of the key swing states. This massive voter fraud is invalidating the legal votes of many patriotic United States citizens in several key swing states and we will not stand for it. When we have a fair and certifiable vote count we will be happy to support the legitimate winner. We are nowhere near that point today. West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP)

