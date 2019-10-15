Your guide to the Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

Expect influx of traffic, people

Supporters of the democratic candidates as well as protesters are expected to flood uptown Westerville.

The city tells NBC4 they are not requiring permits to protest but rather have designated a “Free Speech” zone on Main St. between Knox and Center Streets. That zone is the only place where demonstrations will be permitted.

Parking will also be at a premium as several streets near and on campus will be shut down.

Where to watch

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.