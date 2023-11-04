(WJW) — Ohio’s 2023 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7, when voters will get to decide whether to enshrine access to abortion in the state’s constitution and whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Early voting started Wednesday, Oct. 11. FOX 8 News’ voter guide below has everything you need to know before casting your ballot either by mail or in person, during early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

What’s on my ballot?

Ohio Issue 1 would create constitutional protections for reproductive choice in the state, enshrining access to abortion in the Ohio Constitution, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Read more here:

Ohio Issue 2 would legalize and regulate recreational cannabis use for adults age 21 and older. Read more here:

Locally, Cleveland’s Issue 38 would create an amendment to the city’s charter allowing a citizen-led committee spending power over 2% of the city’s budget, or about $14 million. Read more here:

How can I vote in person?

Early in-person voting got underway on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Most counties conduct early voting at their board of elections office, and early voting locations are likely to be less crowded than polling places on Election Day.

To find out where you can vote early, find your local elections office in the list below.

Elections offices in Ohio have extended hours for early in-person voting:

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, to Friday, Nov. 3: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Under new state voting rules, Monday, Nov. 6, the day before Election Day, is no longer an early voting day.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you choose to go to the polls on Election Day, you can find your voting precinct and polling place using the list of county elections board offices below or the Secretary of State website.

What do I need to bring?

To vote in person, you need to bring a form of identification that includes:

A valid Ohio driver’s license, state ID or some interim form of ID issued by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

A U.S. military ID, National Guard ID or a U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs ID with your name and photo

A U.S. passport or passport card, which are now acceptable in 2023

Ohio’s voter ID laws changed in 2023. Voters can no longer use a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, concealed carry permit or some other government document to verify their identity at the polls.

If your ID doesn’t have your current address, that’s OK as long as your voter registration has your current address.

If you don’t have an ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot. You’ll need to provide one of the acceptable forms of ID listed above to your local elections board office by Monday, Nov. 13, four business days after the election. Previously, Ohioans were allowed up to a week after the election to provide that information. Starting this year, voters can no longer give the last four digits of their Social Security number when casting a provisional ballot, unless they do not have a photo ID for religious reasons. Once that information is verified, your provisional ballot will be counted.

How can I vote by mail?

To vote by mail — also called absentee voting — the deadline to request an absentee ballot from your local board of elections office was the close of business on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Previously, that deadline was noon on the Saturday before the election.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 6, the day before Election Day. They must be received by your local elections board office by Monday, Nov. 13, four business days after the election, in order to be counted. Previously, the deadline was 10 days after the election.

You’ll need to provide one of the acceptable forms of ID listed above.

After mailing, you can track your absentee ballot through your local elections board website.

You can also drop off your absentee ballot at your county board of elections office or in its drop box anytime until the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You don’t have to wait until Election Day to drop it off.

If you never received your absentee ballot, you should check in with your local board of elections office. You can find yours in the list above.

If you requested an absentee ballot but never mailed it back, you can still vote in person at your polling place on Election Day. But if you voted by mail, you’ll be unable to vote in person.

Am I registered to vote?

If you’re not already registered to vote, it’s too late. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 10, which was 30 days before Election Day.

You can double-check your voter registration and find your local polling place on the Ohio Secretary of State website.

Ohio’s voter registration rules changed in 2023. To register, you’ll need to provide an Ohio driver’s license or state ID number and the last four digits of your Social Security number in order to register with a paper form or to register online.

Still have questions?

Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website for a list of voter resources and frequently asked questions