Eligible customers could see relief for Kentucky Power bills

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Power’s Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, or THAW, program will start taking applications for this winter next month.

The THAW program runs through April and applications will be accepted at local community agencies, according to Kentucky Power. The company says applicants are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis as long as funds are available. The participants who are approved will receive up to $175 per program year.

THAW available January to April through local community action agencies. The program is not income-based, however, eligibility requirements include proving a financial hardship, being an active customer with the appilicant’s name or their spouse’s name on the bill, and not receiving assistance from Kentucky Power’s HEART winter assistance program.

To apply, people should contact their local community action agency:

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program Counties: Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike. http://bsacap.org or call 606-789-3641

Gateway Community Action Agency Counties: Morgan and Rowan http://gatewaycaa.org or call 1-800-927-1833.

LKLP Community Action Council Counties: Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry http://www.lklp.org or call 1-800-401-4287.

Middle Kentucky Community Action Partnership Counties: Breathitt and Owsley http://www.mkcap.org or call 606-666-2452.

Northeast Kentucky Community Action Agency Counties: Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Lawrence and Greenup http://nkcaa.net or call 1-800-817-4443



Customers having a difficult time paying their bills can also contact Kentucky Power’s 24 hour customer solutions center at 1-800-572-1113.