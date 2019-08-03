Elkview Community holds flood risk awareness open house

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WOWK) – A flood ready open house was held at Elkview Middle School to help spread flood risk awareness.

The open house provided information on managing flood risk and flood insurance. This comes in the wake of some flood insurance policies that are due to expire this month.

There were activities for the whole family to take part in to help children and adults understand their risks in the event of a flood and what measures to take to be prepared.

Some of the activities included demonstrations on what could happen if your home is not protected from a flood and a simulator that makes you feel as though you are in the middle of a flood in your home.

“We’re just creating awareness about flooding”, says National Flood Insurance Coordinator of West Virginia Kevin Sneed, “This is the time of year it could happen again. We hope a repeat of 2016 never happens again but this is West Virginia and we do flood a lot”.

There were local experts available to talk about future plans for those looking to get flood insurance and to discuss flood risks in the community. They hope to continue open houses like these to spread more flood risk awareness.

