Elliott County Courthouse closes in-person services due to COVID-19

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Elliott County Courthouse will be closed to in-person service due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Elliott County, Kentucky.
The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement this morning on their official Facebook page.
Officials say all business can be conducted by phone, mail, or dropbox and if any additional assistance is needed to please call the following numbers.
- Sheriff’s Office: (606)-738-5422
- Elliott County Clerk: (606)-738-5421
- Circuit Clerk: (606)-738-5232
