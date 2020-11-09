Elliott County Courthouse closes in-person services due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Elliott County Courthouse will be closed to in-person service due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Elliott County, Kentucky.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement this morning on their official Facebook page.

Officials say all business can be conducted by phone, mail, or dropbox and if any additional assistance is needed to please call the following numbers.

Sheriff’s Office: (606)-738-5422

Elliott County Clerk: (606)-738-5421

Circuit Clerk: (606)-738-5232

