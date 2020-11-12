Fatal crash in Gallia County, OH

Emergencies
Posted: / Updated:

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – One person is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

Dispatchers say the two vehicle crash happened Wednesday around 1:40 PM along State Route 7, near Clay Chapel Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Focus didn’t yield as it was turning left onto State Route 7 northbound, when it was struck by a Ford F-350 going southbound.

The passenger of the Ford Focus, 32-year-old Dustin R. Fooce, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the incident report, Fooce was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The driver and a 1-year-old passenger were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with unknown injuries. The 1-year-old was in a Child Safety Seat.

The driver and 10-year-old passenger in the F-350 were uninjured in the crash. Both were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WOWK for additional details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS