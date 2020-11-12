Fatal crash in Gallia County, OH

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – One person is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

Dispatchers say the two vehicle crash happened Wednesday around 1:40 PM along State Route 7, near Clay Chapel Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Focus didn’t yield as it was turning left onto State Route 7 northbound, when it was struck by a Ford F-350 going southbound.

The passenger of the Ford Focus, 32-year-old Dustin R. Fooce, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the incident report, Fooce was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The driver and a 1-year-old passenger were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with unknown injuries. The 1-year-old was in a Child Safety Seat.

The driver and 10-year-old passenger in the F-350 were uninjured in the crash. Both were wearing safety belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with WOWK for additional details.