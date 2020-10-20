Fire reported at abandoned WV coal processing plant

Boone County 911 officials say multiple crews are on scene at a fire at the Hobet 21 coal processing plant. Oct. 20, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

UPDATE: The Danville Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News they believe they have the fire under control at this time. They are continuing to identify any remaining threats such as extension or hot spots. Some fire units are starting to be released at this time.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone County 911 officials say multiple crews are on scene at a fire at the Hobet 21 coal processing plant. They say heavy flames are showing at the scene.

Officials say the plant is abandoned and was in the process of being torn down. No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

