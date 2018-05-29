Gov. Jim Justice's Suburban Involved in an Accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Suburban was rear-ended Saturday by another vehicle while sitting at a stop light in the Beckley area.



The Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice were stopped at an intersection when the accident occurred. The Justices had just departed Sunset Memorial Park where they had placed flowers on the graves of their parents.



They are being monitored for injuries but were not taken for medical treatment at the time.



“I hate like crazy that this happened but in some ways I’m glad he hit me because if the driver had not hit our Suburban, at the rate of speed he was going on the wet, slick roads, he probably would have traveled through the intersection and broadsided another vehicle. Fortunately for all this could have been a tragedy, but this is a far better outcome.”



The Governor’s State Police security detail was accompanying him and reacted quickly to stabilize the situation until Beckley City Police could arrive to investigate. The driver was arrested at the scene and it is believed that drugs and or alcohol were a contributing factor in this crash.



The Beckley detachment of the State Police also assisted at the accident scene.



“Cathy and I are thankful for the quick reaction of the State Police security and the Beckley City Police.”



For further information regarding the investigation of the accident contact Beckley City Police.