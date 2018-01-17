Health Center Starts Needle Exchange Program in Fayette County

A program in Fayette County is aiming to help those who battle addiction.

The Fayette County Health Center started their harm reduction program a couple of months ago. The program is held once a week at the center, where they provide syringe exchange, STD testing and education on treatment options for addiction.

The program aims to keep dirty needles off the streets and help stop the spread of diseases. Administrator with the Health Center, Teri Harlen, said they’re in the works of expanding their services.

“We realized the location of our health department is creating somewhat of a barrier and we know transportation is a huge barrier, and Fayette County is pretty spread out and so we are willing to look at various options of going out to different parts of the county to provide this service; so we’re exploring that right now,” Harlen said.

The harm reduction program is held on Wednesday afternoons, but the center is open 5 days of week if people are in need of more information.