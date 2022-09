CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working fire in Cedar Grove.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out at a trailer in the 100 block of Big Mountain Circle around 1:43 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time and there is no word yet if the trailer was occupied or abandoned.

The Cedar Grove, Glasgow and Belle volunteer fire departments are responding.