Charleston, W. Va. – (WOWK) A pilot was injured when a single-engine plane crashed at Yeager Airport Wednesday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Mike Oakley with Kanawha County Emergency Management tells us the pilot was up and walking around after the crash.

A statement from the airport says the pilot landed short on runway five. That runway is currently closed at this time. The airport says it is still open to helicopter traffic.