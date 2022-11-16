KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split.

WVDOH says that the hole was discovered at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The exit from I-79SB to I-77 closed temporarily Wednesday afternoon, and traffic was detoured onto Exit 102.

WVDOH says that crews will work overnight and into the day on Thursday to complete repairs.