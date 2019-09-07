Emergency responders and local community put skills to the test for mass casualty drill

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In a mass casualty incident time is essential for emergency responders, and it can be the difference between life and death for those who are critically injured.

On Saturday morning the Cabell- Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee put their skills to the test.



More than 100 emergency responders and community partners arrived on scene and participated in the Cabell – Midland High School mass casualty incident, but don’t worry it was just an exercise.



“This is one of the most realistic ones that I have done,” said Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.



The weather related scenario named, Operation Knight’s Code, was a lightning strike in the bleachers at a football game between Cabell- Midland and Huntington High School, injuring more than 100 people and killing four.



“I thought it was going to be like school shooting, but when they said lightning I was like ooh,” said Savannah Scaggs, Cabell-Midland student.



Participants who played injured victims were separated into one of four catergories, depending on the severity of their injuries.

Red was for people who needed immediate care, Yellow delayed, Green minor, and Black was death.

Scaggs, who is senior at Cabell-Midland and was receiving class credit for participating in the exercise for her Patient Care Tech class, was a Red victim.

“I have a wound on my left upper arm. I am profusely bleeding, and I have a rapid pulse. . . BP of 95 over 55,” said Scaggs.

Not all of the participants who played victims were Cabell-Midland students; some were local volunteers.



Jerry Beckett, chairman Cabell-Wayne LEPC said, “A lot of critical injuries today. We are going to have everything from burns to a pregnancy where the child is delivered in route”.

Beckett also said St. Mary’s Medical Center, Cabell-Huntington Hospital, and the VA Medical Center also participated in the exercise.



“The hospitals asked for a lot of different patients to come in that they wouldn’t deal with normally on an everyday occasion. . . that’s our goal. . . to test our capabilities,” said Beckett.

During the exercise emergency responders worked on getting immediate access to the scene, assessing the injured, and transporting critically injured patients to the hospital as quick as possible.



“In a stressful situation it shows are weaknesses, so we can plan when the real thing happens,” said Zerkle

Becket said in past they have learned of ways to improve communication, equipment, training and resources available to them.

“In the past we have found out we didn’t have good oxygen distribution when we had a huge power outage. The vendors couldn’t keep up with the volumes”.

Outside of the local hospitals and emergency responders like the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS, Huntington Fire, and ONA Volunteer Fire to just name a few, the Cabell County Board of Education was also involved in the exercise.



At the end of the day all the participants involved will evaluate their strengths and weakness, and see how they can be better prepared next time.

“We don’t want this to go perfect. We want to find our gaps so we can spend this next period of time filling those gaps. Is it a training issue, is it an equipment issue,” said Beckett.

The chairmans also said Cabell-Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee and its partners hold mass casualty exercises annually.

In the past they have practiced school shootings, floods, and plane crashes.