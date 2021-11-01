Emmett Pepper appointed to fill late John Kennedy Bailey’s at-large city council seat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston native Emmett Pepper was appointed to fill the late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey’s At-Large City Council seat.

According to a press release from the city of Charleston, Pepper was nominated and approved to serve immediately.

According to the release, Pepper is active in his community. He serves as a board member for the West Virginia International Film Festival where we worked closely with the team that founded the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema in 2017. He was also instrumental in establishing the citizen-led Green Team for the City of Charleston and served as the first Chair.

“Emmett Pepper is a community advocate who is passionate about conservation, government efficiency, and sustainability—much like the late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “After speaking with John’s wife Holly, we feel Emmett will be the perfect fit to help lead our City forward.”