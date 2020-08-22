Empty Sears location in sight for new career and technology center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At the Cabell County Career and Technology Center (CTC), their motto is “We train today’s students for tomorrow’s changing workplace.”

But can their current facility be enough to fulfill that promise?

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe says they have been considering either an expansion on the existing and aging building or relocation. The school board has seen “exponential growth” in the career and technology center over the past several years.



The career and technology center offers many hands-on courses designed to prepare students for the workforce. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

However, that growth brings with it a challenge.

West Virginia has an increasing need for skilled workers, and the CTC is working to fill that need.

However, that training is limited by cramped, aging facilities.

We are at capacity. We are at capacity by not only the number of students coming in every day, but we’re also at capacity by not being able to have room to expand for new programs. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County schools superintendent

The career and technology center could be relocating to a new building that’s not convenient and spacious: the Huntington Mall.



The old Sears building located in the Huntington Mall has been discussed as a possible location for a new career and technology center. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The school board is considering taking over the former Sears building in the mall. The former retail business has been empty since it closed its doors in a bankruptcy consolidation in 2019.

Huntington Mall spokesperson Joe Bell calls the idea “ingenious!”

First of all, it allows lots of room for expansion, lots of free parking, but it also can be retrofitted to become the future career and technical center much more cheaply and much more easily. Joe Bell, director of corporate communications, Huntington Mall

The mall location is currently not set in stone. Saxe says if the bond passes with the district’s Saturday vote, the school board must then figure out a transition plan and see whether district patrons buy into the plan.

Early voting for the special school bond began Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. For more information on the bond election, click here.

