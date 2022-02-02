Runaway teen from Boone County reported

EDITOR’S NOTE: The initial report from the Logan County Office of Emergency Management had wrong information in it. Sheriff Chad Barker in Boone County tells us that he is 17 years old.

MADISON, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Office of Emergency Management says that there is a runaway teen from Madison in Boone County.

It says that Hunter Grant McCoy, 17, has been missing since Jan. 25, 2022.

They say he may be with an adult woman. It says they could still be in the local area or they may have left the state.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-9913.