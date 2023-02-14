AP Entertainment

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
54°
Huntington
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
West Virginia
Braxton County
Boone County
Cabell County
Calhoun County
Clay County
Fayette County
Jackson County
Kanawha County
Lincoln County
Logan County
Mason County
Mingo County
Nicholas County
Putnam County
Roane County
Wayne County
Webster County
Wirt County
Wood County
Ohio
Athens County
Gallia County
Jackson County
Lawrence County
Meigs County
Pike County
Scioto County
Vinton County
Kentucky
Boyd County
Carter County
Elliott County
Greenup County
Floyd County
Johnson County
Lawrence County
Lewis County
Pike County
National News
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Press Releases
Top Stories
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
Top Stories
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
Top Stories
Here are 5 new Grammy categories in 2023 and who’s …
$747 million Powerball jackpot still up for grabs
How the cases in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial are …
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris …
Video
Watch
Watch Now
Video
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Good Day at 4
A Closer Look
Weather
Daily Forecast
Interactive VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Free StormTracker 13 App
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West …
Top Stories
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, …
Top Stories
Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, …
Full Snow Moon: Here’s when you can see it
Snow drought continues in West Virginia, Kentucky …
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
Masters Report
NFL
The Big Game
NASCAR
Top Stories
Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for …
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Hunt, Eagles’ Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning …
Panthers hope All-Star weekend showcased team’s investment
Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana over Marshall 77-67
Fedor Emelianenko loses to Bader in Russian star’s …
Community
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
Black History Month
Missing Persons in the Tri-State
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
Press Releases
Calendar
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Work for Us
Jobs
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Entertainment
How to watch the Grammys live (including the red …
Top AP Entertainment Headlines
Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy …
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, …
Punk icon Lydon fails in bid to play Eurovision Song Contest
Gordy, Robinson honored at reunion of Motown stars
Longtime AP country music chronicler Joe Edwards dies …
February 14 2023 05:01 am
More AP Entertainment
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage …
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly …
Nostalgia sells; nostalgia with a twist can be a …
Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger …
Boyhood collides with masculinity in Oscar-nominated …
Q&A: Shania Twain talks rebuilding confidence with …
Lauded rebel fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at …
Most Read on WOWKtv.com
Crews searching for man who fell in Mason Co. pond
Hundreds search for missing Parkersburg woman
Man shot by police after threatening EMS workers
Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. …
Raising your own chickens may be fun, but not cheap
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Crews searching for man who fell in Mason Co. pond
Hundreds search for missing Parkersburg woman
Man shot by police after threatening EMS workers
Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. …
Raising your own chickens may be fun, but not cheap
Countdown to Tax Day
April 17 2023 12:00 am
Trending Stories
Crews searching for man who fell in Mason Co. pond
Hundreds search for missing Parkersburg woman
Man shot by police after threatening EMS workers
Semi-truck fire causes oil, fuel spill on US Rte. …
Raising your own chickens may be fun, but not cheap
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa