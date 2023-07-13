Video: Announcement of inaugural “Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The official entertainment line-up has been announced for the inaugural “Down and Dirty Music Festival.”

According to the Charleston Dirty Birds, GoMart Ballpark is set to host the inaugural “Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival” Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

The Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau says the full lineup of artists performing during the event will include Jameson Rodgers, David Nail, Matt Stell, Restless Road, Love and Theft, John Langston, Crawford & Power, Josh Pantry, Kate Boytek, and Chris James, with David Nail, John Langston and Love and Theft headlining Saturday. Jameson Rodgers will headline Sunday’s performances.

The event is a collaboration between the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Charleston Dirty Birds and Airstream Ventures. The festival was first announced in April.

“Our goal from the beginning was to put together a major party at a great, affordable ticket price,” said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds owner. “This is an opportunity for everyone to come to the ballpark and have a blast listening to some really great music.”

For more on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.