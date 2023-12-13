CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Matewan,” the 1987 film about West Virginia coal miners that was shot in the Mountain State, is among the 25 films inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

The John Sayles-directed film is set in 1920s Mingo County and dramatizes the Matewan Massacre, a bloody battle between coal miners and Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency men.

While Chris Cooper’s character — Joe Kenehan — is not real, the film follows real-life coal miners who are looking the form a union. Kenehan comes to Matewan to bring the members of the community together in the face of company forces and the detective agency.

The film stars Cooper, in his movie debut, alongside talents like James Earl Jones, the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies, “Battlestar Galactica’s” Mary McDonnell, and Kentucky-born singer and actor Will Oldham (“A Ghost Story”).

To be inducted, the Library of Congress says the 25 films picked each year are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” The movie must also be at least 10 years old.

There are now 875 films in the National Film Registry, and other films have connections to the Mountain State. Films like “The Deer Hunter” and “The Night of the Hunter” are both in the registry.

Other films inducted into the National Film Registry in 2023 span a wide range of film preferences and genres.

Here are the 25 films inducted:

“A Movie Trip Through Filmland” (1921)

“Dinner at Eight” (1933)

“Bohulano Family Film Collection” (1950s-1970s)

“Helen Keller: In Her Story” (1954)

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

“Edge of the City” (1957)

“We’re Alive” (1974)

“Cruisin’ J-Town” (1975)

“¡Alambrista!” (1977)

“Passing Through” (1977)

“Fame” (1980)

“Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985)

“The Lighted Field” (1987)

“Matewan” (1987)

“Home Alone” (1990)

“Queen of Diamonds” (1991)

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

“The Wedding Banquet” (1993)

“Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision” (1994)

“Apollo 13” (1995)

“Bamboozled” (2000)

“Love & Basketball” (2000)

“12 Years a Slave” (2013)

“20 Feet from Stardom” (2013)

While “Matewan” is not currently available for streaming in the U.S., you can buy a physical copy from The Criterion Collection, a bespoke Blu-Ray and DVD distributor specializing in arthouse and influential movies. The disc includes a documentary on how the production of the film impacted West Virginia.