HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A faith-based boxing movie shot throughout the Mountain State is premiering in Cabell County Friday night.

“The Good Fight” is written and directed by Cabell County native James Edward Holley, and has a mostly West Virginia cast and crew.

John Schneider, known for playing Bo Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathan Kent in “Smallville,” wanted a role in the film, so Holley wrote him into the movie.

The film will premiere in front of a sold-out crowd at the Marquee Cinemas location at Pullman Square in Huntington with Schneider in attendance. There are other showings on Saturday and Sunday, and you can find tickets by clicking here, as well as another showing at Teays Valley Cinemas.