CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Oliver Anthony — the singer behind the number-one single “Rich Men North of Richmond” — will perform in West Virginia and Kentucky in 2024.

Anthony, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, will be playing at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on May 11, 2024.

For people visiting the West Virginia State Fair, he will be performing there on Aug. 16, 2024. And if you can’t make it to that one, he will also be performing at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on May 3, 2024.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.