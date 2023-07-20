CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hype for one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, “Barbie,” is at an all-time high, with many theaters debuting the bubblegum-pink movie on Thursday.

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, known for the slice-of-life “Lady Bird” and 2019’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film features a bright, bubblegum-pink aesthetic and showcases Barbie and Ken’s adventures in the real world.

Here is a list of where you can see the movie on Thursday in the WOWK 13 News viewing area:

West Virginia

Cabell County, WV

Marquee Cinemas – Pullman Square 3 p.m. 6 p.m.

Cinemark Huntington Mall 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 4:10 p.m. 4:55 p.m. 5:50 p.m. 6:20 p.m. 7 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 8:40 p.m. 9:10 p.m. 9:50 p.m. 10:35 p.m.



Kanawha County, WV

Park Place Stadium Cinemas 3 p.m. 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 8 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Marquee Cinemas Southridge 12 3 p.m. 6 p.m. 6:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

Regal Nitro 3:10 p.m. 3:40 p.m. 4:10 p.m. 6:10 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 9:10 p.m. 9:50 p.m. 10:20 p.m.



Logan County, WV

Fountain Place Cinema 8 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. 6:50 p.m. 9:20 p.m.



Nicholas County, WV

Marquee Cinemas Nicholas Showplace 3 p.m. 6 p.m.



Putnam County, WV

Teays Valley Cinemas 4 p.m. 7 p.m.



Ohio

Athens County, OH

Athena Grand 5:15 p.m. 7:50 p.m.

Movies 10 – Fun Barn 3:50 p.m. 4:05 p.m. 4:25 p.m. 6:50 p.m. 7:05 p.m. 7:25 p.m. 9:40 p.m. 10 p.m.



Gallia County, OH

Silver Screen VII 4:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m.



Jackson County, OH

TriCity Theatre 7:15 p.m.



Kentucky

Boyd County, KY

Cinema at Camp Landing 3:15 p.m. (VIP Recliners) 3:30 p.m. 6 p.m. (VIP Recliners) 6:10 p.m. 10 p.m.

Cinemark Ashland 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 4:40 p.m. 6:20 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 9:10 p.m. 9:40 p.m. 10:20 p.m.



Martin County, KY

Movies on Main 7 p.m.



Pike County, KY

Riverfill 10 Cinemas 4 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m.



Alongside “Barbie,” Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is releasing. Many people are doing a double feature of “Barbenheimer.” But which movie is West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky more excited for?

According to research done by Projector Screen, all three states are more excited for “Barbie.” They said they used geotagged tweets and hashtags to see which state is more interested in what movie.

People are overwhelmingly more excited for Gerwig’s “Barbie,” being the pick in 38 states, according to the research. The states that are more interested in “Oppenheimer” include Alaska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

When asked about the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, "Barbie" star Margot Robbie said, "It's a perfect double bill. I think actually start your day with 'Barbie,' then go straight into 'Oppenheimer' and then a 'Barbie' chaser."