MT. GAY, WV (WOWK) — A production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” raised $15,000 for upgrades to the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center.
The upgrade includes new curtains, sound, lighting and more. The theater is used by the college and is available to schools, organizations and groups.
The production, which featured students, employees and members of the community, was the first in 15 years at the local college.
A press release says that 1,600 people attended the production over the course of four days.
The cast included:
The patients:
- Randle P. McMurphy – Dominic Rodighiero
- Chief Bromden – Kevin Brian Johnson
- Dale Harding – Denny Frost
- Billy Bibbit – Josh Runyon
- Cheswick – J. Christopher Gray
- Scanlon – Jade Soul
- Martini – Joshua Faust
- Ruckley – Johnathon Spence
- Fredricks – Bobby Phillips
The staff:
- Nurse Ratched – Brittany Wallace
- Aide Warren – Geoffrey Saunders
- Aide Williams – Marksie Dunn
- Dr. Spivey – Bill Cook
- Nurse Flinn- Haylee Webb
- Aide Turkle – Dr. Jeffrey Yeager
Others:
- Candy Starr – Shana Nelson
- Sandra – Kaity Dingess