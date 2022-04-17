Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

FILE – Jon Cryer, from left, Angus T. Jones, Charlie Sheen and Conchata Ferrell appear backstage at the TV Land Awards on April 19, 2009, in Universal City, Calif. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77. A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Conchata Ferrell

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (3/28/1943)

Died: 10/12/2020

Known for:

— Berta in “Two and a Half Men” (2003-2015)

— Leona in “Mystic Pizza” (1988)

— Helen in “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

Actress Ann Magnuson attends the gala opening of The Greenbrier Casino Club on Friday, July 2, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini for The Greenbrier Resort)

Ann Magnuson

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (1/4/1956)

Known for:

— Lydia Lynch in “Panic Room” (2002)

— Moira Wolfson in “Clear and Present Danger” (1994)

— Irene Abernathy in “Small Soldiers” (1998)

Actress Joyce Dewitt, shown Jan. 9,1984 in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick UT)

Joyce DeWitt

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (4/23/1949)

Known for:

— Janet Wood in “Three’s Company” (1976-1984)

— Judge Carol Ann Connelly in “Rock Story” (2015)

— Jackie Landers in “The Love Boat” (1979)

Lory Patrick

Born: Beckley, West Virginia, USA (4/8/1938)

Known for:

— Sylvia Dempster in “Surf Party” (1964)

— Receptionist in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” (1967)

— Actress in “The Case of the Dangerous Robin” (1961)

Karen Austin

Born: Welch, West Virginia, USA (10/24/1955)

Known for:

— Sandy Chester in “Summer Rental” (1985)

— Mrs. Zimburger in “The Rum Diary” (2011)

— Julie Jensen in “Jagged Edge” (1985)

Allison Hayes

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (3/6/1930)

Died: 2/27/1977

Known for:

— Nancy Fowler Archer in “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” (1958)

— Livia – a Witch in “The Undead” (1957)

— Donna in “The Crawling Hand” (1963)

Elizabeth McLaughlin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Pantelion Films’ “Spare Parts” at Arclight Cinemas on Thursday, January 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Pantelion FIlms/AP Images)

Elizabeth McLaughlin

Born: Morgantown, West Virginia, USA (10/2/1993)

Known for:

— Alicia Hopkins in “Hand of God” (2014-2017)

— Massie Block in “The Clique” (2008)

— Lesli Stone in “Pretty Little Liars” (2015)

Nominated best supporting actor John Ireland arrives with his wife, Joanne Dru, for the Academy Awards presentations in Hollywood, Calif., on March 23, 1950. (AP Photo)

Joanne Dru

Born: Logan, West Virginia, USA (1/31/1922)

Died: 9/10/1996

Known for:

— Tess Millay in “Red River” (1948)

— Anne Stanton in “All the King’s Men” (1949)

— Olivia Dandridge in “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (1949)

Mid-1990s TV series “My So Called Life” creator Winnie Holzman, left, and cast members, from second left, Devon Gummersall, Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, and Devon Odessa, pose for photos at the ATX Television Festival on Friday, June 7, 2013 in Austin, Texas.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Devon Odessa

Born: Parkersburg, West Virginia, USA (1/18/1974)

Known for:

— Sharon Cherski in “My So-Called Life” (1994-1995)

— The Succubus / Violet Griffin in “Sleepwalkers” (1998)

— Additional Voices in “Uncle Buck” (1989)

Jean Carson

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (2/28/1923)

Died: 11/2/2005

Known for:

— Nanny in “The Party” (1968)

— Cassie in “The Phenix City Story” (1955)

— Eileen Fletcher / Mary Warren in “Studio One” (1949-1952)

Katie Lee attends a special screening of “The Lucky One”, hosted by The Cinema Society and Men’s Health, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Thursday, April 19, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Katie Lee

Born: Huntington, West Virginia, USA (9/14/1981)

Known for:

— Katie Lee in “Younger” (2017)

— Self – Co-Hostess / Self – Co-Host / Self in “The Kitchen” (2014-2020)

— Self – TV Hostess & Cookbook Author / Cookbook Author / Self – Host in “Best.Ever.” (2015)

Evans Evans

Born: Bluefield, West Virginia, USA (11/26/1936)

Known for:

— Velma Davis in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

— Mrs. Gebhardt in “Dead Bang” (1989)

— Cora in “The Iceman Cometh” (1973)

Ann Talman

Born: Welch, West Virginia, USA (9/13/1957)

Known for:

— Van Loon’s Assistant in “Limitless” (2011)

— Susan in “Wall Street” (1987)

— Bloomingdale’s Saleswoman #1 in “Serendipity” (2001)

Actor Richard Dreyfuss and his wife Jeramie relax backstage after his opening on Broadway in the play “Total Abandon,” April 29, 1983, in New York. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Jeramie Rain

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (8/23/1948)

Known for:

— Sadie in “The Last House on the Left” (1972)

— Nurse Samantha Tolliver in “The Doctors” (1972-1977)

— Jane in “The Abductors” (1972)

EXCLUSIVE Janie Haddad Tompkins and Paul F. Tompkins seen at the Netflix Celebration of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Chateau Marmont on Monday, August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix]/AP Images)

Janie Haddad Tompkins

Born: West Virginia, USA (10/28/1972)

Known for:

— Tanya in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (2016)

— Susan in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2015)

— Margaret / Girl / Allison / Computer / Mama Duck / Aerobics / Cashier / Cheerleader / Club Manager #3 / College Announcer / Daughter / GPS / Girl #1 / Girl #3 / Girl 1 / Girl 2 / Janet / Margaret’s Sweater / Mercy / Old Turtle / Patsy / Phone / Photographer / Rachel / TSA Female / Vicki / Weather Woman / Witness 1 / Woman in “Regular Show” (2010-2016)

Lesli Kay arrives at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, June 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lesli Kay

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (6/13/1965)

Known for:

— Lois Cerullo #2 (2004-2005) in “General Hospital” (1963)

— Molly Conlan / Molly McKinnon / Molly Peterson Conlan / Molly Conlan McKinnion / Molly Conley / Molly Canlon / Molly Conlan McKinnon / Molly Conlin / Molly Munson / Molly Peterson Colan McKinnon #1 / Molly Peterson McKinnon in “As the World Turns” (1997-2010)

— Felicia Forrester in “The Bold and the Beautiful” (2005-2016)

Karen Sue Trent

Born: West Virginia, USA (3/14/1948)

Known for:

— Penny Woods / Cowgirl in “Leave It to Beaver” (1960-1962)

— Joan Latimore in “Garden of Eden” (1954)

— Actress in “Shirley Temple’s Storybook” (1958)

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 1984, file photo, Mary Lou Retton, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women’s gymnastics individual all-around finals at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)

Mary Lou Retton

Born: Fairmont, West Virginia, USA (1/24/1968)

Known for:

— Mary Lou Retton in “Scrooged” (1988)

— Mary Lou Retton in “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult” (1994)

— Actress in “High Risk” (1988)

Rebekah Ward

Born: Huntington, West Virginia, USA (not available)

Known for:

— Cheryl in “Saint Frances” (2019)

— Margo DiMilio / Marie Davis in “Chicago Med” (2018-2021)

— Christine in “Shameless” (2019)

Ashlie Rhey

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (8/17/1961)

Known for:

— Ashlie in “Daisy Power” (2008)

— Miami in “No Rest for the Wicked” (1998)

— Carlotta Bane in “Justine: In the Heat of Passion” (1996)

Robin Dyke

Born: Bluefield, West Virginia, USA (11/26/1975)

Known for:

— Katie in “Angrily Ever After” (2019)

— Monarch Scientist in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019)

— Lorraine Baker in “Until the End” (2018)

Elizabeth Lawrence

Born: Huntington, West Virginia, USA (9/6/1922)

Died: 6/11/2000

Known for:

— Chloe Williams in “Sleeping with the Enemy” (1991)

— Rebecca Nurse in “The Crucible” (1996)

— Myra Murdock Sloane / Myra Murdock in “All My Children” (1979-1991)

Michelle Duffy

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (6/4/1966)

Known for:

— Patricia Evra in “The Good Wife” (2015)

— Reporter in “The Night Of” (2016)

— Carol Finelli in “Elementary” (2016)

Sherilyn Wolter

Born: Clarksburg, West Virginia, USA (11/30/1951)

Known for:

— Celia Quartermaine Putnam / Celia Quartermaine / Celia Quartermaine Putnam Holt / Celia Andrews / Celia Holt / Celia Putnam / Celia Quartermaine Holt in “General Hospital” (1983-1986)

— Dr. Taylor Hayes in “The Bold and the Beautiful” (1990)

— Suzanne in “Eyewitness to Murder” (1989)

Joan Banks

Born: Petersburg, West Virginia, USA (10/30/1918)

Died: 1/18/1998

Known for:

— Alice Fletcher in “Cry Danger” (1951)

— Francesca Kettering / Jane Edwards in “Hazel” (1961-1962)

— Lily in “Mister Cory” (1957)

Elaine Riley

Born: Chester, West Virginia, USA (1/15/1917)

Died: 12/7/2015

Known for:

— Ginny Summers in “Highway Patrol” (1957)

— Mrs. Evans in “The Devil’s Playground” (1946)

— Anne Larson in “False Paradise” (1948)

Cora Sue Collins

Born: Beckley, West Virginia, USA (4/19/1927)

Known for:

— Nancy Lane in “Black Moon” (1934)

— Nora Moran – as a Child in “The Sin of Nora Moran” (1933)

— Encarnacion (as a child) in “Blood and Sand” (1941)

Charlotte Wynters

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (12/4/1899)

Died: 1/7/1991

Known for:

— Ann Marsh in “Sunset Trail” (1938)

— Arlette in “The Falcon’s Brother” (1942)

— Adele Webster in “Reformatory” (1938)

Brianne Brozey

Born: West Virginia, USA (8/25/1963)

Known for:

— Young Manu in “Jungle Shuffle” (2014)

— Circuit in “Power Rangers Time Force” (2001)

— Additional Young Tarzan vocalizations in “Tarzan” (1999)

Anna Stuart

Born: Bluefield, West Virginia, USA (11/1/1948)

Known for:

— Donna Love / Donna Love Hudson / Donna Love Cory in “Another World” (1983-1999)

— Mary Greenlee Smythe in “All My Children” (2002-2009)

— Toni Ferra in “The Doctors” (1971-1976)

Amelita Ward

Born: Magnolia, West Virginia, USA (7/17/1923)

Died: 4/26/1987

Known for:

— Ann Forrester in “The Jungle Captive” (1945)

— Lucy Banning in “Seven Days Ashore” (1944)

— Marie – Wells’ Maid in “Gildersleeve’s Ghost” (1944)

Dreama Perry Denver

Born: West Virginia, USA (5/23/1950)

Known for:

— The Howells’ secretary in “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island” 1981

— Mandy in “Scamps” 1982

Tonja Walker

Born: Huntington, West Virginia, USA (9/19/1960)

Known for:

— Olivia Jerome / Olivia St John / Olivia St. John in “General Hospital” (1988-2017)

— Tina Scott in “Tainted Dreams” (2014)

— Alex Olanov in “One Life to Live” (1990-2011)

Emily Chapman

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (12/30/1985)

Known for:

— Gossipy Girl #1 in “Dollface” (2019)

— Protester in “30 Rock” (2012)

— The Vision in “My Beautiful Bride” (2021)

Abigail Shelton

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (5/3/1932)

Died: 12/11/2006

Known for:

— Woman in “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” (1984)

— AA Member in “8 Million Ways to Die” (1986)

— Evelyn / Gloria in “The Fugitive” (1963-1965)

Katie Cecil

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (7/30/1993)

Known for:

— Billie Copeland in “Criminal Minds” (2006)

— Amy Brown in “Serial” (2007)

— Celeste in “Medium” (2005-2007)

Sarah Hunley

Born: Logan, West Virginia, USA (12/29/1937)

Died: 10/5/2016

Known for:

— Dr. Lily Mueller in “Waitress” (2007)

— Maddy Ripon in “The Kingdom” (2007)

— Juanita Bartlett in “Sordid Lives: The Series” (2008)

Kristen Ruhlin, a cast member in “She Wants Me,” turns back for photographers at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, April 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kristen Ruhlin

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (6/15/1982)

Known for:

— Madeline in “Welcome to Mercy” (2018)

— Sammy Kingston in “She Wants Me” (2012)

— The Girl Mistaken for Louise in “The Girl in the Park” (2007)

Strip teaser, Blaze Starr arrives in New Orleans by plane from Miami to visit Louisiana Gov. Earl K. Long on Sept. 2, 1959. (AP Photo)

Blaze Starr

Born: Wayne County, West Virginia, USA (4/10/1932)

Died: 6/15/2015

Known for:

— Blaze Starr / Belle Fleming in “Blaze Starr Goes Nudist” (1962)

— Lily in “Blaze” (1989)

— Self in “On the Block” (1990)

Allyson Rice

Born: Huntington, West Virginia, USA (11/26/1963)

Known for:

— Allyson Rice in “Fine, I’ll Write My Own Damn Song” (2019)

— Amy Fuller in “Timecop” (1997)

— Connor Walsh / Connor Jamison / Connor Jamison Walsh / Connor Stricklyn / Connor Walsh Stricklyn in “As the World Turns” (1990-1997)

Jodi Applegate Kay

Born: Wheeling, West Virginia, USA (5/2/1964)

Known for:

— Landy Reporter in “The Bourne Legacy” (2012)

— Reporter #1 in “Limitless” (2016)

— Reporter in “The Following” (2013)

Shelley Taylor Morgan

Born: Charleston, West Virginia, USA (9/3/1950)

Known for:

— Woman at Babylon Club in “Scarface” (1983)

— Sally in “Tales from the Crypt” (1990)

— Sgt. Kitty O’Hearn in “Hunter” (1987)

Patty Weaver

Born: Clarksburg, West Virginia, USA (9/23/1955)

Known for:

— Gina Roma / Gina Roma Radison / Gina Romalotti in “The Young and the Restless” (1983-2013)

— Clinic Clerk in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2003)

— Trish Clayton in “Days of Our Lives” (1974-1982)

Patsy Parsons

Born: Parkersburg, West Virginia, USA (6/9/1931)

Died: 10/26/2006

Known for:

— Josie Cohan – As a Girl of 12 in “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1942)

— Cleolanta / Queen Cleolanta / Cliolanta in “Rocky Jones, Space Ranger” (1954)

— Marlene Titus in “The Affairs of Jimmy Valentine” (1942)

