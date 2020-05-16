Actor Fred Willard dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years, has died at 86.
Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, her father died peacefully Friday night.
Willard, is known for appearing in such movies as “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86.
