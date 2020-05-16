Actor Fred Willard dies at 86

FILE – In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Fred Willard poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86. Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father died peacefully Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years, has died at 86.

Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, her father died peacefully Friday night.

Willard, is known for appearing in such movies as “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86.

