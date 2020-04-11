Amy Schumer, husband gets Food Network show

NEW YORK (CNN) – Amy Schumer is partnering with the Food Network for a new project.

The comedian and her husband, chef Chris Fischer are opening up their kitchen in a new self-shot series. It’s tentatively called “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.”

The Food Network will air eight 30-minute episodes where Fischer cooks farm-to-table cuisine … while Schumer assists.

No premiere date yet, but it is expected to release this spring.

