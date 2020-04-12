Andrea Bocelli presents ‘Music for Hope’ from the Duomo in Milan

MILAN (WOWK) – Today, on an Easter Sunday like no other, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave the most extraordinary performance of his life.

Although no audience could be present in Milan’s iconic Duomo, across the globe people tuned in to witness his emotional performance, streamed live via YouTube, uniting the world at a time when many are apart, being isolated at home.

(APRIL 12 PHOTO COURTESY LUCA ROSSETTI, VIA SUGAR SRL, DECCA RECORDS)

Bocelli says he will “cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time.”

“That feeling of being at the same time alone – as we all are in the presence of the Most High – yet of expressing the voice of the prayer of millions of voices, has deeply impressed and moved me,” he says. “Love is a gift. Making it flow is the primary purpose of life itself. And I find myself once again indebted to life. My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the City of Milan and the Curia, and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined in a planetary embrace, gathering that blessing from Heaven that gives us courage, trust, optimism, in the certainty of our faith.”

Accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang pieces including an “Ave Maria” setting by Bach/Gounod and “Amazing Grace.”

(APRIL 12 PHOTO COURTESY LUCA ROSSETTI, VIA SUGAR SRL, DECCA RECORDS)

Bocelli, with the Foundation that carries his name, is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instruments and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign or by contacting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

