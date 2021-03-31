Animation company got $49M in excessive tax credits

HARTFORD, CT (AP) — Connecticut state auditors say Blue Sky Studios, the company behind “Ice Age” and other animated films, received $49 million more in state tax credits than it should have.
The auditors released a report Wednesday faulting the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
The report says Greenwich-based Blue Sky received more than $94 million in state film production tax credits from 2017 to 2019, when it should have received digital animation tax credits, which are capped at $15 million a year. Economic development officials deny the credits were improper.
Blue Sky’s owner, Disney, is closing the company in April and laying off more than 450 workers.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.