Student artwork to be featured at Superintendent Art Walk in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The public is being invited to the Superintendent’s Art Walk event “A Night on 5th” in Huntington on Jan. 11 by Cabell County Schools, according to a press release.

They say the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cabell County Schools Central Office on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The art walk is said to feature framed artwork from students in Cabell County throughout the first floor of the central office building. They say the artists are invited to be in attendance to discuss and speak about their work.

Art from the following schools will be featured:

Milton Middle School

Milton Elementary School

Salt Rock Elementary School

Ona Elementary School

Culloden Elementary School

Cabell Virtual Learning Academy

They say in addition to the artwork, entertainment will be provided by the Cabell Midland High School Strings Quartet and refreshments will be provided by the Cabell Midland High School’s ProStart Culinary Arts program.

They say that Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent will be available for photos with each school’s representatives beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room.

Admission is free according to the press release and parking and the main entrance are adjacent to the alley just behind the Central Office.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact Dr. Ashley Stephens, Family & Community Engagement Coordinator at astephens@k12.wv.us or by calling (304) 528-5340.