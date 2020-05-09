Betty White to star in Lifetime Network Christmas movie at age 98

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WEHT) – The seemingly-tireless Betty White has agreed to star in an upcoming Lifetime Network made-for-TV Christmas movie, Entertainment Weekly says.
The network announced Thursday that White has signed on to star in the as-yet-untitled film.
Of the plot, Lifetime teased: “White’s character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays. But a mystery looms: Is she actually Mrs. Claus?” Guess we’ll have to tune in and find out!
The Pop Culture legend and eight-time Emmy winner turned 98 on January 17.
White’s Hollywood career spans more than eight decades.
Her first Internet Movie Database credit is a 1945 short film where she played “Lou’s Girl,” opposite TV’s first ‘Superman,’ George Reeves, the very first ‘James Bond,’ Barry Nelson — and Star Trek’s DeForest Kelley.
After the pandemic shutdown, movies and television shows are waiting to resume filming, and the Lifetime network describes its holiday movie offerings as being in “various stages of production.”
For more details on Lifetime’s Christmas movie offerings, visit Entertainment Weekly.
