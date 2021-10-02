All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
‘Bony express’: Texas driver caught carpooling with skeleton

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner

(Courtesy: Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

(NEXSTAR) — A Texas driver was spotted in the carpool lane with a skeleton riding shotgun during rush hour Wednesday, according to Harris County officials.

Harris County Constable Ted Heap shared a photo of the skeleton in a “humerus” Facebook post Wednesday, saying that deputies “had a feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right.”

A Harris County deputy spotted the driver in the Houston area around 4:45 p.m., cruising in the Katy HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lanes with his frightful passenger’s mouth agape, disguised only in a baseball cap.

Katy HOV lanes are reserved for vehicles transporting a driver and one or more passengers.

“Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation,” the post read. “After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!”

The deputy who pulled the man over said he claimed to be a huge fan of Halloween and didn’t realize which lane he was in, a spokesperson with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 told Nexstar.

Violating HOV rules can lead to a fine of up to $500.

