Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home

Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks (2018) with Special Guest David Cooper, Program Notes

LANSING, Mi (WLNS) – The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is delighted to share a new series with you and your family.



LSO at Home features a previous concert from the orchestra every Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.



“We invite you to join us from the comfort of your house as we highlight past performances from the LSO archives,” writes the orchestra in a press release.



The Lansing Symphony Orchestra‘s mission is to enrich lives through excellence in music and educational outreach.



The Lansing Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1929, according to the LSO website.

Lansing Symphony’s education programs

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories