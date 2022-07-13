ONA, WV (WOWK) — The Third Annual Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Cabin Fever Bash will be on Friday and Saturday at the Ona Speedway.

On night one, racing starts at 7 p.m. with Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Classic Cars and U Cars. There will also be a post-race concert.

There is a $10 general admission on Friday.

Saturday’s races kick off at 6 p.m. with Midwest Modfields Tour, Late Models, Legends Car Pro, Legends Car Semi-Pro and Crazy Compacts.

General admission is $15 on night two.

The Ona Speedway is located at 2674 Prichard Rd in Ona, West Virginia, which is just minutes off Interstate 64 near Huntington.

For more information, visit the Ona Speedway website.