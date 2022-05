CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Filmanatix won the Best Director, Indie Short category at the Cannes World Film Festival for their short film, “When the Wind Blows”.

According to the Cannes World Film Festival website, the award was credited to Benjamin Mason.

Filmanatix announced the win on Instagram earlier today.

In a previous Facebook post, they say the entirety of “When the Wind Blows” was shot in Charleston and the cast and crew all originate from West Virginia.