CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Friday that country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Charleston!

Stapleton will play at the Charleston Coliseum on July 9, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m.

A full list of tour dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” can be found on the artist’s website.